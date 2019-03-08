Miriam Vale students ask the tough questions of council

DAY OUT: Mayor Matt Burnett with Gladstone councillors Peter Masters, Rick Hansen, Natalia Muszkat, Desley O'Grady, Kahn Goodluck and Chris Trevor with Miriam Vale State School students - (front row): Kelsey Stirrat, Casey Robertson, Amber Western, Amber Brennan, Tayla Cameron, Grace Dingle. (2nd row): Charlotte Gormley, Kalani Barnes, Tim Bishop, Coby Pattison, Thomas Watson (School Captain), Cody McLeod, Aaliyah Riley, Asha Walker. (3rd row): Greg Realph (support staff), Lachlan Nairn, Kane Otto, Jack Green, Sam Munro, Russell Jansson (teacher) at the Miriam Vale Community Centre for the March 5 council meeting.

DAY OUT: Mayor Matt Burnett with Gladstone councillors Peter Masters, Rick Hansen, Natalia Muszkat, Desley O'Grady, Kahn Goodluck and Chris Trevor with Miriam Vale State School students - (front row): Kelsey Stirrat, Casey Robertson, Amber Western, Amber Brennan, Tayla Cameron, Grace Dingle. (2nd row): Charlotte Gormley, Kalani Barnes, Tim Bishop, Coby Pattison, Thomas Watson (School Captain), Cody McLeod, Aaliyah Riley, Asha Walker. (3rd row): Greg Realph (support staff), Lachlan Nairn, Kane Otto, Jack Green, Sam Munro, Russell Jansson (teacher) at the Miriam Vale Community Centre for the March 5 council meeting. Contributed

STUDENTS from Miriam Vale State School had an opportunity to witness democracy in action at the Gladstone Regional Council meeting this week.

The school's business/ legal students and members of its Student Council attended Tuesday's meeting at the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

Students from Year 6-10 were in attendance with the school viewing the meeting as a valuable extension of learning.

"It provides first-hand experience for the students of how local government operates," teacher Mr Russell Jansson said.

"Importantly it is an opportunity for the future civic leaders of tomorrow to see local representatives and local government in action as opposed to reading about them in the paper or on television.

"It also provided examples of the level of planning and organisation it takes to manage and operate a large local enterprise like the Gladstone Regional Council, and the types of planning and detailed submissions required to be considered by the councillors."

The students had an opportunity to ask Mayor Matt Burnett and councillors questions.

"There were questions about the use of the park at Miriam Vale and the possibility of a community pool being considered for the town," Mr Jansson said.

Cr Burnett thanked the students and said they had well thought-out questions.

"They breed them pretty clever at Miriam Vale," he said.

"I think they were happy with the answers they got - except that I told them it was highly unlikely we'd build an aquatic facility because of their population.

"The good news was they got it - even as Year 10 students they understood the economics.

"It's not economically sound to build an aquatic facility here."