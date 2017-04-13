Miriam Vale police plan Easter road blitz

CRACKING DOWN: Const Jesse Farrance is ready for the weekend.

WITH the excitement of a long weekend ahead, it's easy to forget that Easter is one of the most dangerous periods on our state's roadways.

That's why Miriam Vale police are ramping up their crackdown on poor driver behaviour this Easter.

The blitz will start earlier than usual, with 'Operation Belafonte' set to kick off from midday today until midnight at a location on the Bruce Hwy.

"It's a pre-emptive Easter blitz that's being run in addition to our normal Easter campaign,” Constable Jesse Farrance said

"We'll have drug testing and heavy vehicle compliance units up from Brisbane, as well as road policing command from Bundaberg and Calliope.

"We've also got general duties units from all over the division attending to assist with the operation of it all.”

The SES will also help with the crackdown, providing gazebos, setting up reduced speed zones and providing lighting as the operation runs into the night.

"We'll be cracking down on all of the five poor behaviours that make up the Fatal Five,” Const Farrance said.

"There's also a special focus on heavy vehicles to ensure they're complying with fatigue management.”

Const Farrance said fatigue was a significant factor in road crashes during holiday periods like the Easter weekend.

"We want people to break up their trip - there's no point in doing huge hours when you can just stop for 15 minutes for a quick refresh to ensure you get to your intended destination,” he said.

Const Farrance said publicising the crackdown was important - even if it meant drivers were careful to watch out for police on the day of the operation.

"It's all high visibility, so people understand we have a high commitment to reducing road trauma - it makes a difference over the long term,” he said.

As for officers spending their holidays flagging down cars on the highway, Const Farrance said it was a worthwhile sacrifice.

"As a police officer I'd rather spend whatever time it takes to prevent road fatalities because when you attend a few of them you see the direct impact they have on families and friends,” he said.

"It's something you wish you never had to see again - I'm sure I can speak for all the officers here when I say the time we give up over Easter to do this is worthwhile for all of us.”