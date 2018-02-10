Miriam Vale land locked up for the aged

Land to be purchased by Gladstone Regional Council with the view for the expansion of Sunset Lodge or other retirement-friendly options.

Land to be purchased by Gladstone Regional Council with the view for the expansion of Sunset Lodge or other retirement-friendly options. Google Maps

GLADSTONE Regional Council is keeping its options open about retirement housing at Miriam Vale after deciding to buy property neighbouring an existing retirement village.

Council this week decided to negotiated the purchase of a 8700sqm block next to Sunset Lodge.

The 10-unit, long-term community housing project was owned by the former Miriam Vale Shire Council.

It accepted responsibility for the building and property assets in 2003.

The lodge came under GRC ownership after the 2008 council amalgamation.

An approved block purchase would be funded by a bequest from the estate of the late James McAdam.

He nominated that "(funds) are to be applied towards the housing of aged persons within the township of Miriam Vale”.

Land to be purchased by Gladstone Regional Council with the view for the expansion of Sunset Lodge or other retirement-friendly options. Google Maps

The bequest funds of $90,661.91 were invested into an interest-bearing term deposit in July 2006 with the balance now sitting at more than $187,000.

While the block, with an existing house, is likely to remain untouched for some time, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it gave Miriam Vale retirement options.

"It was a prefect opportunity... we were given that money for improvements to Sunset Lodge and what better way to use it than for future expansion,” he said.

"Whether that's going to happen in 12 months or 10 years is yet to be decided but you've got to make a decision to purchase when the time is right.”

Aged care and retirement facilities have been a hot topic for the council.

Many retirees have left Gladstone for places like Hervey Bay and Bargara.

"We're making sure to bring our older generation back to Gladstone and keeping our seniors here with a place for people to retire and having aged-care options is top of the priority list for council,” Cr Burnett said.

"Anyone who is in the aged-care game knows Gladstone Regional Council is welcoming them to Gladstone.

"Our council staff and councillors have been talking to operators right across the country, both not-for-profits and profit-based companies, to consider setting up here.

"It's all about economics for some and for others it's about the right location. We've just got to make sure we offer both.”