Miriam Vale hosts charity fun Saturday

THE Miriam Vale Hotel Wood Chop competition will be pumping with action this Saturday and coincide with its annual community fundraiser.

The day starts at 11.30am with free entry and band entertainment after 6pm.

Event organiser Brad Dingle said the day will have a blend of serious competition and community involvement.

"The day is about raising money for community organisations and the wood chopping will have a serious side to it for spectators," Brad said.

"We are getting male and female competitors from around Australia."

The wood choppers will compete for the Owen Harms Memorial and Stacey Crawford Memorial and other novelty events.

The money raised will go towards supporting drought relief at Aramac, local schools and other clubs.

Last year's event attracted 400-500 spectators and more are expected this year.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan was keen to get the day under way with plenty of entertainment on offer.

"There will be market stalls, jumping castles and food stalls for all ages," Mitch said.

"It's proving to be that popular, accommodation is getting booked out and there is camping available at Gary Larson Oval for about $10 per tent or van."