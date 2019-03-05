Miriam Vale hosting today's council meeting

ON THE ROAD: Miriam Vale Community Centre will host today's Gladstone Regional Council meeting from 9am.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will host the first of four regional council meetings when it meets at Miriam Vale today.

Further regional meetings will be held at Raglan (May 7), Turkey Beach (August 6) and Builyan (November 19).

Mayor Matt Burnett said those locations were chosen to enable as many locals as possible to engage with councillors.

"It is important that all residents of our region have the opportunity to attend council meetings to see how our councillors make decisions that affect their community," Cr Burnett said.

"After the council meeting community members also have the opportunity to chat with councillors and council officers about matters of interest to them.

"Students from Miriam Vale State School will be attending tomorrow."

Items up for discussion today include approval for Cr Desley O'Grady to attend this week's Queensland's Women Business Summit, endorsing a list of projects to be submitted for the Works for Queensland 2019/2021 funding round and the proposed Mosquito Management Plan 2019-2021.

The GRC meeting agenda can be viewed online closer to the time of each meeting via gladstone.qld.gov.au/general-and-special-meetings

The meeting starts at 9am at Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield St.