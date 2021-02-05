Miriam Vale business scores $582k job contract

Gladstone Regional Council voted unanimously to elect Miriam Vale Plant Hire to make safety improvements to parts of Blackman's Gap Rd.

A Miriam Vale machine hire company has been awarded the Gladstone Regional Council contract for safety upgrades to a popular tourist road.

The safety improvements to an area of Blackman’s Gap Rd, about 14 kilometres from Miriam Vale, were resolved by the council at its general meeting on Tuesday.

GRC general manager of operations John Tumbers said the crux of the safety improvements was improving the line of drivers’ sight around hazardous areas on the road.

“Six conforming tenders were received with the submission from Miriam Vale Plant Hire scoring highest overall in the tender process,” he said.

“The contract value is just under $583,000.”

Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck said it was great to see Miriam Vale Plant Hire come out at the top.

“It is a credit to Miriam Vale Plant Hire and also a credit to our local content policy doing its job,” he said.



“While there was other fantastic local businesses, it is really good to see a Miriam Vale company getting a job in Miram Vale.”

Cr Desley O’Grady said she backed Cr Goodluck’s comments and said she had travelled that road a number of times lately.

“It is actually being used more and more now they’ve done the new culverts on Gladstone-Monto Road between Many Peaks and Gillimbul,” she said.

“I think it is a fantastic outcome with the local company getting it, so thank you.”

