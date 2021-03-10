Miriam Vale, Agnes Water receive $1.9m bushfire funding

Flynn MP Ken ODowd has announced funding for Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and Bundaberg.

Flynn MP Ken ODowd has announced funding for Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and Bundaberg.

Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and Bundaberg will receive vital bushfire funds to help boost economic and social recovery.

The townships will receive $1,922,000 as part of the $10.7 million in bushfire recovery projects by the Australian and Queensland governments.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the fourth and final round of Local Economic Recovery projects was announced Tuesday to support recovery in Queensland communities hit hard by the 2019-20 bushfires.

The 21 projects funded across Queensland include three projects in Flynn.

"Throughout Flynn, over $1.9 million will go to Gladstone and Bundaberg regional council for three different projects," Mr O'Dowd said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

The projects include $178,000 for additional mobile firefighting equipment in Bundaberg, $132,000 for a 2.5km upgrade of walking tracks in Joseph Banks Conservation Park and $1,612,000 replacement of Timber Bridge on Bindaree Road in Miriam Vale.

"This boost to our local area is great to see, and I can't wait to see the work moving and the benefits flowing," Mr O'Dowd said.

Tuesday's announcement builds on other Local Economic Recovery projects in Flynn supported through earlier funding rounds.

This includes $185,000 to employ a project officer in Gladstone to ensure community members are provided sufficient information and resources to enhance their disaster resilience.

Australian Minister Emergency Management David Littleproud said the devastating effects of the fires had been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am pleased this funding is rolling out to help communities, local economies and natural areas recover," Minister Littleproud said.