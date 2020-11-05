Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in an upcoming film based on an award-winning Australian novel.
Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in an upcoming film based on an award-winning Australian novel.
Movies

Miranda Tapsell to feature in new Aussie film

by ALICIA PERERA
5th Nov 2020 6:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NORTHERN Territory actor Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in a new film based on an award-winning Australian novel.

In a post on her Instagram page last week, Tapsell announced to her followers she would be featured in upcoming Australian film The Dry, which is scheduled for release on January 1.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this brilliant Australian film and cannot wait until you all get to see it on New Year's Day," she wrote in her post.

 

 

NT actor Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in a new film. Picture: Brenton Edwards
NT actor Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in a new film. Picture: Brenton Edwards

The Dry centres on federal agent Aaron Falk, who returns to his drought-ravaged outback hometown after more than 20 years away to attend the funeral of a childhood friend who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life.

As he reluctantly investigates the crime, he begins to suspect the case is connected to the death of a teenage girl in the same place decades earlier.

The film is based on the award-winning debut novel of the same name by Australian author Jane Harper.

Eric Bana also stars as main character Aaron Falk.

Tapsell plays the role of Rita, the pregnant wife of young local police officer Raco (played by Keir O'Donnell) who assists Falk in his investigation.

Director Robert Connolly said with Raco's character suffering PTSD or trauma from discovering the murdered family's bodies, both actors had dug deep to channel some difficult emotions,

"When we meet (Raco's) wife, Rita, played by the wonderful Miranda Tapsell, we see that they're both grappling with his suffering this trauma, and her compassion for her husband and the trauma that he's struggling with," he said.

Tapsell is best known for her roles in the NT-set romantic comedy Top End Wedding, musical comedy-drama The Sapphires and Australian TV series Love Child.

 

Originally published as Miranda Tapsell to feature in new Aussie film

eric bana miranda tapsell the dry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scam callers targeting Gladstone residents

        Premium Content Scam callers targeting Gladstone residents

        News The caller will ask for the person’s postcode and then use that information to find the phone number of their local police station.

        Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

        Premium Content Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

        Community A Clinton family has thanked the community for its support after an outpouring of...

        Summer from hell: Heart Foundation’s shock warning

        Premium Content Summer from hell: Heart Foundation’s shock warning

        Health With temperatures set to soar in CQ, a warning has been issued.

        Fire concern at Biloela house

        Premium Content Fire concern at Biloela house

        News “There is an alarm sounding and some smoke that has been reported,” – QFES...