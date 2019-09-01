Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Digital artwork for the sunday tele
Digital artwork for the sunday tele
Parenting

Miranda Kerr keeps mum about baby’s gender

by Briana Domjen
1st Sep 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

She's juggling a multimillion-dollar beauty empire and is set to welcome her third baby in just weeks - but a hectic life seems to suit Miranda Kerr.

The Australian supermodel is already mum to Flynn, 8, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom of Lord Of The Rings fame.

She also has one-year-old Hart, her first child with husband and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

 

Miranda Kerr is just weeks away from having her third child. Picture: Nino Muñoz for marie claire
Miranda Kerr is just weeks away from having her third child. Picture: Nino Muñoz for marie claire

But while she already has a boy and a girl, she is keeping mum on the sex of her third baby.

However, she said Flynn has already mastered the art of being big brother.

MORE FROM BRIANA DOMJEN:

Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie finds new love

Celebrity chaser takes on new role as Sydney cop

"Yes, we know the sex and we have names," she told Marie Claire magazine.

"But it's nice to keep a little to yourself.

"Flynn is madly in love with Hart. He really wanted a little baby brother so much. There hasn't been any jealousy or anything. It's been very sweet. And when Flynn walks in the room, Hart lights up like a light bulb."

Kerr knows the gender of her baby. Picture: Nino Muñoz for marie claire
Kerr knows the gender of her baby. Picture: Nino Muñoz for marie claire

Kerr has been praised for her refreshingly amicable relationship with Bloom - who she divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage - and his fiancee, singer Katy Perry.

She said Flynn and his happiness was their priority.

"We are all very close and Flynn is our absolute priority," Kerr said, adding that more joint family holidays are on the horizon.

"We celebrate Christmas and Easter together. We're family."

Kerr on the cover of marie claire magazine’s October issue, out on Thursday.
Kerr on the cover of marie claire magazine’s October issue, out on Thursday.

More Stories

child gender miranda kerr model pregnancy

Top Stories

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    Pets & Animals Everything you need to know about the Masked Lapwing

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News Gladstone man pulls down pants after big day at races

    FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    Community Here's what our reader's had to say to for Father's Day.

    PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    premium_icon PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    People and Places Did we spot you at today's Gladstone Multicultural Festival?