‘Miracles do happen’: Battle to live after surf accident

A 16-year-old boy swept off rocks by wild surf is continuing to make small and positive improvements in hospital, but faces a long road to recovery.

A 16-year-old boy swept off rocks by wild surf is continuing to make small and positive improvements in hospital, but faces a long road to recovery.

A 16-year-old boy swept off rocks by wild surf at Coolangatta is continuing to make "small, positive improvements" in hospital, but faces a long road to recovery.

St Joseph's College Banora Point student Beau Jensen was pulled from the water between Snapper Rocks and Froggy Beach by council lifeguards shortly after 2.30pm on April 7.

According to a fundraising page set up initially after the teen was hospitalised, he was "unconscious for some time" and the extent of his injuries were not known.

In an update on the page, posted on Tuesday, it was revealed Beau remained in hospital and it would be some weeks before his parents considered moving him into a rehabilitation centre.

"He continues to undertake physio on a daily basis and is continually making small, positive improvements," organiser Ashleigh Sowter wrote.

Beau Jensen was injured when he was swept from rocks at Coolangatta last month. Picture: Facebook/ St Joseph's College Banora Point

"Unfortunately there are still so many unknowns all we hope is that Beau continues to take these small steps in the right direction in hope that he makes a full recovery. Miracles do happen please continue to pray for Beau and his family."

The GoFundMe is raising money for medical bills and hopes to relieve financial stress on the family who are supporting their son in his extensive recovery.

In previous updates on the page it was revealed the physio was visiting daily to "help move his limbs and keep his circulation going and to maintain muscle tone".

The teen remains in Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture Mike Batterham

"Beau's family spends every waking hour with him and are talking to him and pass on all your well wishes which we are sure he hears," the update from April 29 said.

An earlier update said: "Hug your babies because in the blink of an eye … life can change so quickly"

St Joseph's College Banora Point took to social media last month calling on the community to support the "wonderful and much-loved" Year 11 student.

"Beau's loving parents and family have maintained a vigil by his side since the accident, as anyone would. His road to recovery will be long," the post said.

DONATE HERE

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Miracles do happen': Teen's hospital battle after being swept off rocks