'Miracle boy' finally home after 15 hard months in hospital

REUNITED: Gladstone teenager Adam Dalgairns, pictured with mother Shiralee Dalgairns and sisters Kylie Dalgairns (front ) and Melissa Cavanagh, has returned to Gladstone after spending more than 12 months in a Gold Coast Hospital. Matt Taylor GLA010319HOSP

FIFTEEN months after a life-threatening car collision, Adam Dalgairns has come home.

Mother Shiralee Dalgairns said doctors gave the now 18-year-old a 5-per cent chance to live after he was struck by a vehicle on New Year's Day last year.

Adam suffered extensive damage to his knee and lungs and was transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, where he remained until earlier this week.

He also inhaled water and contracted pneumonia after his fall, and in March he was transferred to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne to receive new lungs.

"He did three weeks down there, they sent him down there for a lung transplant but the Alfred got him breathing again,” Mrs Dalgairns said.

While the transplant was not needed, this was when doctors realised Adam had sustained "a fair extent” of brain damage.

Mrs Dalgairns said she received mixed messages about how much progress Adam was expected to make.

"(Some doctors) reckon this is it,” Mrs Dalgairns said.

"But then I had other doctors saying there's something in there and the brain doctors say they don't know because he's young and his brain can channel new ways.

"They told me he'd never eat again but he's eating. They told me he'd never chew but he's chewing.

"They said he wouldn't make it in the first place and he did.

"He's a miracle boy.”

Mrs Dalgairns said she, her husband and Adam's eight siblings welcomed his return to Gladstone on Wednesday, but the family now faced a different set of hurdles.

She said Adam was staying in a room at Gladstone Hospital but needed to be in a rehabilitation ward, something the facility lacked.

"There is no facilities anywhere here for Adam's age. You've got nursing homes which are for older people and then he wouldn't be around people his age,” she said.

"Gladstone Hospital is trying their best to do everything for him but there's no facilities.

"Rockhampton wouldn't accept him, they think he's at his happy place here and we're not set-up at home yet for him with what he'd need because we're waiting for the NDIS and the NDIS won't do anything until he's been released.

"Adam can be released at any time now but we've got nowhere to take him.”

Mrs Dalgairns said the National Disability Insurance Scheme would help with set-up costs if the family's house was approved, otherwise they would be forced to split.

"My husband will have to live somewhere else with Adam (if that happens),” she said.

"We're in a catch 22 with what to do with him, because it's still over $400 a week to keep him here in hospital, so $60 a day.”

Mrs Dalgairns said she wished for her son to be placed into private rehabilitation somewhere near the family, where he could work towards milestones like assisted walking.