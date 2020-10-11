Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seven-year-old Joseph has miraculously been found safe and well after being kidnapped in his family car when a thief took off in the vehicle with the child inside. Picture: WA Police.
Seven-year-old Joseph has miraculously been found safe and well after being kidnapped in his family car when a thief took off in the vehicle with the child inside. Picture: WA Police.
Crime

Miracle after boy kidnapped by car thief

by Emily Cosenza
11th Oct 2020 10:07 AM

A seven-year-old boy who was inside his family car when it was stolen in Perth on Saturday night has miraculously been found safe and well.

Joseph - the son of the car's owner - was inside the white Mitsubishi Pajero Sports, with registration 1HCG 461, when the thief took off in the vehicle.

The car was parked in Napier Street in Morley about 8.40pm.

After the boy went missing, Police sought the public's help in a desperate search for his whereabouts.

On Sunday morning, police took to Twitter to announce Joseph was found 'safe and well'.

"Many thanks to the community for their assistance," the post read.

editors picks western australia

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Police called to wounding in Gladstone suburb

        Premium Content BREAKING: Police called to wounding in Gladstone suburb

        Breaking Emergency services are currently responding to the incident.

        What’s brought these Mad lads to Gladstone

        Premium Content What’s brought these Mad lads to Gladstone

        Travel The Mad Hueys are known for kicking back, enjoying good fishing, boating and...

        WATCH: Mad Hueys random act of kindness for local family

        Premium Content WATCH: Mad Hueys random act of kindness for local family

        Local Faces One Gladstone family were the lucky recipients of a donation from The Mad Hueys in...

        UPDATE: Teen in serious condition after beach rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Teen in serious condition after beach rollover

        Breaking UPDATE: A man has been flown to Rockhampton in a serious condition.