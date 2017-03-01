Footy players to fall silent for Gladstone mum

THE SAD reality that a Gladstone woman will no longer be able to enjoy the simple things in life, like a game of footy with mates, has sunken in for the Gladstone community.

It was announced today that there would be a minute of silence held for young mother and Calliope Roosters player Hannah Cook, at Bunting Park before the football game at the weekend.

A game the 25-year-old would also be pulling up her socks and tightening her boot laces for on Saturday.

A Team shot of the Calliope Roosters in 2015.

Ms Cook's body was found at about 5.20pm Tuesday near Catfish Creek after a two-day wide-scale search on the ground and in the air.

Police have confirmed there were no "suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death.

Football, as well as horse riding were just a few things the much-loved and well-known Ms Cook enjoyed doing in her spare time.

Calliope Roosters Club President Gavin Nicholls said her team mates requested that the act of respect take place before the match between them and the Tannum Sands Seagulls.

The Observer is asking that anyone who would like to send in a tribute to Hannah Cook to do so, at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.