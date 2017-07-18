Minor changes to Gladstone's mosque development approved

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have approved a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre at Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

MINOR conditions surrounding the approved 'place of worship' in Gladstone have been changed.

A development application was controversially approved on April 18 by Gladstone Regional Council.

The Islamic Society of Gladstone asked for four conditions to be changed and the matter was brought up at Tuesday's council meeting.

However, the council only allowed two conditions to be changed.

One allowed them more options in terms of rubbish bins and the other was to clear up any ambiguity around using the place of worship as an educational institute.

The condition originally read, after school youth activities undertaken in conjunction with the Place of Worship are not to exceed a maximum of 10 children each day, and all educational teachings are to remain consistent in nature and therefore ancillary to the Place of Worship use at all times.

This was changed to "upon commencement of the use, all after school youth activities and educational teachings are to remain ancillary to the primary use of a Place of Worship”.

The Islamic Society of Gladstone asked for the number of car parks to be reduced, however, this was refused.

Also they requested that a condition to build a 2m wide concrete footpath at the front of the development be taken out.

However, the council also refused to change that.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the changes were only small and the council was happy with them.

"They key to this is council was comfortable with not changing the footpath conditions, which I agree with, and not reducing the number of car parking,” he said.

"I think it was a good outcome.”