26°
News

Minor changes to Gladstone's mosque development approved

Chris Lees
| 18th Jul 2017 5:54 PM
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have approved a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre at Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have approved a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre at Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School. Gladstone Regional Council

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MINOR conditions surrounding the approved 'place of worship' in Gladstone have been changed.

A development application was controversially approved on April 18 by Gladstone Regional Council.

The Islamic Society of Gladstone asked for four conditions to be changed and the matter was brought up at Tuesday's council meeting.

However, the council only allowed two conditions to be changed.

One allowed them more options in terms of rubbish bins and the other was to clear up any ambiguity around using the place of worship as an educational institute.

The condition originally read, after school youth activities undertaken in conjunction with the Place of Worship are not to exceed a maximum of 10 children each day, and all educational teachings are to remain consistent in nature and therefore ancillary to the Place of Worship use at all times.

This was changed to "upon commencement of the use, all after school youth activities and educational teachings are to remain ancillary to the primary use of a Place of Worship”.

The Islamic Society of Gladstone asked for the number of car parks to be reduced, however, this was refused.

Also they requested that a condition to build a 2m wide concrete footpath at the front of the development be taken out.

However, the council also refused to change that.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the changes were only small and the council was happy with them.

"They key to this is council was comfortable with not changing the footpath conditions, which I agree with, and not reducing the number of car parking,” he said.

"I think it was a good outcome.”

Gladstone Observer
$59 FLIGHTS: Deal extended after 600 tickets disappear in 24hrs

$59 FLIGHTS: Deal extended after 600 tickets disappear in...

THE $59 launch offer for Gladstone flights has been extended after all of the 600 Alliance Airlines tickets sold within 24 hours.

WATCH: Union great gives Gladstone students huge surprise

IDOL: Former Wallabies great Tim Horan visits Trinity College to conduct a surprise coaching session with the Rugby 7s team.

THE 80-test veteran held a surprise coaching session.

Protestors storm stage as CQ senator defends Adani support

A #StopAdani protestor Michael Dillon stormed the Q and A stage while Rockhampton senator Matthew Canavan was speaking in support of Adani's Carmichael Mine and rail project.

'I'm a bit shaken up' protestor said.

Session offers info on $42 million project

Gladstone hospital January 19, 2017

GLADSTONE contractors given valuable advice about hospital project.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

The instrument craze taking over Gladstone

It's easy to learn and easy to carry: here's your opportunity to learn to play.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

GET NOTICED HERE - SHED PLUS YARD ON HANSON ROAD !

58 Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ... POA

- HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - 1895M2 FULLY FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR INDUSTRIES AND THE CBD. - ALL OFFERS...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

MODERN TILT SLAB SHED IN AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 6/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - ... POA

- MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - 413M2 FLOOR AREA, WITH FULLY FITTED OUT AND AIR CONDITIONED OFFICES OVER TWO LEVELS, WITH...

1.35 HECTARE INDUSTRIAL FACILITY

11 Bensted Road, Callemondah 4680

Commercial * UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE ... $1,250,000 NEG.

* UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE LAY DOWN AREAS * FULLY FENCED * 1400M2 IN TOTAL SHED SPACE * THREE PHASE POWER *...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

270M2 MODERN TILT SLAB WAREHOUSE - AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 3/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, ... POA

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WITH GOOD ACCESS TO PREMISES - EXISTING OWNERS HAVE RELOCATED AND LOOKING TO SELL...

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME!

4 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

A blank Canvas Awaits. An excellent opportunity awaits for the new owner to put their own stamp on this traditional high set family home, situated on a 651m2...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $140,000

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.