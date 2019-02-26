Minor changes to 1770 Beach Hotel conditions

THE developers behind the redevelopment of 1770 Beach Hotel had its request for minor changes heard at Gladstone Regional Council last week.

The applicant requested amendments to four of the 42 conditions relating to car parking, street and landscaping.

Only one of the conditions were amended - a reduction in car parks from 32 to 31 - with the remaining conditions to remain as originally imposed.

The development application was approved at GRC's September 18 meeting after a narrow 4-3 vote in its favour.

Developer Adam Gordon said in September the hotel's design involved a "collaborative and conservative" approach that "ticked all the boxes" despite concerns from neighbours and councillors.

Concerns regarding building height and soil stability were raised by nearby residents.

Mr Gordon said the next step was completing the ongoing engineering and interior design phase but gave no indication on a start date for construction.