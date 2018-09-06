Minister visits health centre to put focus on women

FOCUS ON HEALTH: Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie dropped into the Gladstone Women's Health Centre with Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd to speak with centre director Dr Brigitte Geenen.

FOCUS ON HEALTH: Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie dropped into the Gladstone Women's Health Centre with Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd to speak with centre director Dr Brigitte Geenen. Mike Richards

IT MAY have been a short and sweet visit from a federal politician yesterday but the message at Gladstone Women's Health Centre was made very clear.

As part of Women's Health Week Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie dropped into the Tank St health service yesterday to learn more about what was on offer.

Sitting down with the centre's director Dr Brigitte Geenen, the pair stressed the importance of women taking at least 30 minutes out of their day to focus on themselves.

"This week we have different workshops like relaxation ... because it's lovely to have that time to focus on yourself," Dr Geenen said.

As the newly appointed Minister for Regional Services, Local Government and Decentralisation Ms McKenzie said she found it hard to focus on her health.

The former physical education teacher said keeping active was one of her main stress relievers.

"Thanks to my leader for making me sports minister too, so I do get an opportunity to get out there and get active," she said.

Ms McKenzie said while on the road with her staff they try to set 30 minutes aside for physical activity a day, whether it be for a walk or to visit a yoga studio.

"Making time to socialise with people like family and friends, outside of politics is important too," she said.

Ms McKenzie arrived in Gladstone yesterday for a tour of the electorate to talk about health, mining and business opportunities.

Dr Geenen said while locals were utilising the centre's free workshops, there was still room for more to come and see what was on offer.

The centre offers counselling for sexual assault and domestic violence victims plus a range of workshops, including about breast cancer, puberty and menopause.

It also has relaxation and meditation sessions.

As part of Women's Health Week the centre is offering free workshops in September to give women the opportunity to focus on themselves.

For more details visit the website gladstonewomens health.org.au or phone 49791456.