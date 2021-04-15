Menu
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
Politics

Minister responds to call for Grosvenor bosses to be sacked

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A petition signed by hundreds of workers at Grosvenor mine calling for its senior leadership team to be sacked has reached Mines Minister Scott Stewart.

The petition was sent to Anglo American’s metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson and Mr Stewart from CFMMEU mining and energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth on behalf of more than 200 workers.

It stated employees at the Anglo American-owned mine expressed “extreme concern” about returning to work under the management team that oversaw the underground blast of May 2020 which injured five men.

The petition stated safety culture at the mine had not been addressed and workers feared a repeat incident if Grosvenor’s senior leadership team continued.

The state government does not have control over the operation of private companies, such as Anglo American, and its staff.

Mines Minister Scott Stewart. Picture: Matt Taylor.
Mr Stewart said re-entry to Grosvenor mine was a matter for industry regulator Resources Safety and Health Queensland and the independent Mines Inspectorate.

“Queensland now has the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world, and I stand ready to continue reforms where and when the evidence shows they are needed,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has demonstrated its commitment to mine workers with the greatest suite of mine safety and health reforms in 20 years.

“The government continuously engages with all stakeholders, including the CFMMEU, when it comes to mine safety.”

An RSHQ spokeswoman said Grosvenor mine continued to provide updates about its risk assessment for re-entry to the mine.

