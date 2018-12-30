Minister: Recycle to cut the Christmas waste

NOW is the perfect time for Gladstone residents to get recycling and think about smart ways to dispose of waste.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said a lot of waste was generated at Christmas and now was the perfect time to get recycling.

"It's up to us to decide whether we want to go on the naughty or nice list when it comes to waste management,” Ms Enoch said.

Queenslanders have some of the worst recycling rates in Australia., currently sending about 55per cent of waste to landfill every year, equating to more than 5million tonnes.

Ms Enoch said there was definitely room for improvement and the state government was developing a new waste management strategy for Queensland to increase investment in recycling and waste-recovery initiatives.

But she said better waste management was something we all played a part in.

"As people start cleaning up after Christmas, I encourage everyone to start thinking differently about how they can find a better use for used Christmas wrapping paper, food scraps and packaging from gifts,” she said.

"Christmas wrapping paper can be kept and used again next year, or used for holiday arts and craft activities.

"And don't forget, soft plastic can also be recycled. This includes bread packets, biscuit packets, pasta bags, lolly and chip packets.

"This ensures this plastic is recycled instead of going to landfill, where plastic can take hundreds of years to break down.” She said every recycling action, big or small, was creating real change for the environment.