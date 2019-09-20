Minister: Protesters for keeping cheap power from poor

STRIKING students "who would struggle to comprehend a life without Instagram let alone one without electricity" will be accused of trying to keep Indians poor at a book launch by Matt Canavan today.

As the Resources Minister in Brisbane launches Associate Professor's Ashok Sharma's book, entitled, India's Pursuit of Energy Security: Domestic Measures, Foreign Policy and Geopolitics, thousands of students will walk out of classrooms to protest for more action on climate change.

The intersect between the protesters and today's launch of book about the country hungry for Australia's thermal coal, has not been lost on Senator Canavan.

"I am excited today to launch this book for two reasons. One because of its subject, the other because of its timing.

"There is perhaps not a more important policy area for the continuing economic growth and prosperity of the world than energy policy.

Climate change protestors are seen marching through the streets of Brisbane in August. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"Today there are thousands of students deciding that they will pay the price of missing a day at school so that people poorer than them can pay the price of missing out on their basic energy needs.

"It is common sense versus common ignorance. The protesters are largely ignorant of the billions of people that lead lives much harder than their own. They would struggle to comprehend a life without Instagram let alone one without electricity.

"The best antidote to the yelling and screaming on the streets is the calm explanation of reasonable, common sense arguments."

Senator Canavan, the loudest Morrison Government Cabinet Minister advocating for Australia's resources, said Prof Sharma's book was important because it helped informed the public debate.

Senator Matt Canavan, Minister for Resources. Picture: Claudia Baxter

"The common sense that fossil fuels will remain a dominant form of energy for years to come.

"As this book shows, this is primarily because countries like India remain far behind the energy use of developed countries."

Senator Canavan will say climate change is an environmental issue that does need government to act in unison to respond to but it is not the only environmental issue.

"As Ashok highlights in this book, one of the biggest challenges for India is to reduce its

dependency on biomass fuels used for cooking.

"My hope is that Australia can continue to play its role to help improve economic, environmental and social outcomes in India.

"Our clean coal, gas and other resources can help do that."