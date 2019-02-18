Trad ‘treats North like mugs’ over Adani

Minister for Resources Matt Canavan at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

FEDERAL Resources Minister Matthew Canavan says Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad is treating North Queenslanders like "mugs" over delays to Adani's ­Carmichael mine.

A draft report into Adani's Black-throated Finch Management Plan was finished last week.

Professor Brendan Wintle - who is head of the Threatened Species Recovery Hub - came under fire about his views on coal and ability to examine the plan. The State Government asked him to review the plan. The draft report recommended the coal mine not proceed until Adani was forced to implement numerous "enhancements" to the management plan.

Senator Canavan said the approach on the Indian miner's plan was a "grave risk to the finch itself".

"The best thing that could happen is for the mine to go ahead, for the 33,000ha preservation area to go ahead," he said.

"Jackie Trad is treating the people of North Queensland like mugs; we know exactly what she is doing, trying to stop the mine."

Senator Canavan is expected to visit Townsville today to raise his concerns about the Adani situation.

Demonstrating how important Townsville sees the planned coal mine, a survey done by local firm PVW Partners before the floods found 86.1 per cent of business owners and managers believed the project was either important or extremely important for the region's recovery.

On Friday Ms Trad denied the State Government had "changed the goalposts" for the mining company and said Adani was "obliged" to engage with the external review ­process.

"This is the process that was set by the independent regulator in Queensland … now that is the process open to them," she said.