Minister demands answer over fleeing suspect

QUEENSLAND Police Minister Mark Ryan has responded to an embarrassing incident which saw a 19-year-old man flee the country following his release from police custody.

The man was taken into custody over an alleged stabbing at Kin Kora on the night of October 30 and was taken to Gladstone Hospital the same night to receive treatment.

He was then transferred to Rockhampton Hospital where he received further treatment, but was released before police could formally interview him.

The suspect has since travelled to the United Kingdom. Mr Ryan said that he was aware of the incident.

"This is an operational matter that local police are dealing with,” he said.

"I'm advised local police are now reviewing protocols in relation to persons of interest admitted to hospitals.

"The community expects answers and I expect answers.”

Capricornia District Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said police had taken out an arrest warrant and once the man's location was known, all options would be considered.