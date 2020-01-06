Minister acknowedges need for hospital upgrades

Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services Dr Steven Miles speaking during Question Time at Parliament. Pics Tara Croser.

THE QUEENSLAND Health Minister Steven Miles has acknowledged the Gladstone Hospital’s need for upgrades in a response to a petition.

In August a petition was launched by Gladstone councillor Kahn Goodluck asking for four operating theatres, more hospital beds and an intensive care unit upgrades to be expedited. The petition closed on November 26 with 4743 signatures.

Dr Miles has responded, acknowledging the “passion of the Gladstone community” in asking for greater investment in the hospital.

“I understand the desire to have more medical services delivered closer to home, reducing the need to travel for care,” Dr Miles said.

He said it had been ­identified there was a need for expanded and upgraded theatres, more hospital beds, and mental health inpatient services, as requested in the petition.

“In addition, planning is progressing on improvements to bring the Gladstone Hospital to a Clinical Services Capability Framework Level Four service as soon as it is safe and sustainable to do so,” he said.

“These priorities will be considered through existing planning and funding processes.”

He said since 2015 there had been significant investment at the hospital and an almost 200 per cent increase in the number of doctors.

“The Queensland Government’s capital funding at Gladstone Hospital is unprecedented and the volume of care delivered to the Gladstone community has rapidly increased to meet growing demand,” he said.

Cr Goodluck said he was “disappointed” in the level of response, but appreciated the minister acknowledging the need for upgrades.

“The Minister’s response has stated quite clearly that it will be considered through the usual funding processes,” Dr Miles said.

“They haven’t given any real consideration.”

He said he would continue to work with the hospital’s medical professionals and the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services board to ascertain when Gladstone hospital might receive the upgrades.