28°
News

Mining trouble looms as creditors decide fate of WICET co-owner

Tegan Annett
| 25th May 2017 4:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MINER recently placed in receivership, leaving hundreds of jobs in limbo, could create another blow to an already struggling Gladstone coal export terminal.

Creditors for Caledon Pty Ltd met for the first time yesterday since the miner was placed in receivership on May 12.

Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.
Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal. Mara Pattison-Sowden

Caledon, the company behind underground Blackwater mine Cook Colliery, was also a part-owner of Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.

Now in care and maintenance with administrators PPB Advisory, creditors have met to discuss what's next for the miner's assets.

RELATED |

'Uncommercial': The Gladstone project with $3.9b of trouble

Anger as WICET owners reveal new deal on $3.9b debt

It's the latest trouble to hit WICET after it lost two of its original owners, Bandanna Energy and Cockatoo Coal in 2015 due to bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, concern is rife over WICET's rumoured inability to repay 19 of its lenders an estimated $3.9 billion. It's believed Fort Street Advisers are working for WICET, and McGrath Nicol advisory firm has been engaged by the lenders.

The Cook Colliery longwall.
The Cook Colliery longwall. Contributed

PPB Advisory's Grant Sparks, Stephen Longley and Martin Ford have been appointed administrators of Caledon Coal Pty Ltd and four related companies: CC Pty Ltd, Blackwater Coal Pty Ltd, Bowen Basin Pastoral Company Pty Ltd and Guangdong Rising (Australia) Pty Ltd.

>> 'Unfair': CQ miner slammed as 100+ workers stood down without pay

"Following our appointment as administrators of Caledon, our primary focus is to work with all stake- holders to assess the business and explore all options to restructure the business for the future," Mr Sparks said.

Earlier this year about 100 workers were stood down without pay from Caledon's Cook Colliery mine after flooding damaged part of the underground mine.

The flooding damaged the longwall, which Caledon said was responsible for 85% of its coal production. At the time, CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland District vice-president Glenn Power asked the company to cease its "path of destruction".

"Local workers and their families deserve good, steady jobs and it's time mining giants are held to account in this distorted industrial relations system," Mr Power said.

WICET, which is also owned by Glencore, Wesfarmers Resources, Yancoal Australia, Aquila Resources and Northern Energy Corporation, was the first coal export project in Queensland to be privately owned and funded.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  caledon coal gladstoneindustry wiggins island

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Mining trouble looms as creditors decide fate of WICET co-owner

Mining trouble looms as creditors decide fate of WICET...

A MINER recently placed in receivership, leaving hundreds of jobs in limbo, could create another blow to an already struggling Gladstone coal export terminal.

Notorious 'pirate' vessel on its way to Gladstone

LIVING HISTORY: Graeme Wylie on board his replica 15th century caravel Notorious. Below: The ship's iconic silhouette.

Graeme and Felicite Wylie are living the dream.

Young Gladstone man sells drugs to fund own habit

Daniel Neville Tully pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of possessing a used drug pipe, possession of a thing used in commission with a drug offence and possession of dangerous drugs.

IT'S an expensive habit, so who is paying?

She found her young daughter's body, then began offending

FILE PHOTO: THREE years ago a young mother was faced with a scene you would not wish upon your worst enemy.

Court hears woman finds body of three-year-old child

Local Partners

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

UST when it looked as though Rebel Wilson’s defamation trial couldn’t get any more Hollywood, she told us about Uncle Walt.

Queensland Ballet searching for young Rocky dancers

EN POINTE: Rockhampton's Kenzie Andrews, 10, was chosen as an ambassador for Australian ballet shoe and dancewear company, Bloch

Young ballet dancers invited to audition for QB role

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

How true-blue train driver became a TV star

Bernie Baker stars in the TV series Railroad Australia.

Fan reactions still surprise Bernie Baker.

Conviction for Snapchat body shaming of elderly woman

Dani Mathers was arrested after snapping a photo of a naked, elderly woman in a US gym and posting it on social media. Picture: Supplied

Model convicted for secretly snapping and posting a naked gym pic

What's on the big screen this week

Kaya Scodelario and Johnny Depp in a scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

JACK Sparrow faces an old foe and Sam Worthington stars in The Shack

Modern Apartment in a Great Central Location!!

1/46 Yarroon Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers From...

Under instructions from Sam Freeman and Justin Walsh as Agents for the Mortgagee in Possession, Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present for sale this...

Sturdy Home Awaits New Owners

47 Muirhead Sreet, Calliope 4680

House 3 2 1 $240,000

47 Muirhead Street is ready and waiting for the right new owners move in and call it their own home. Loads of potential await you. This is a well built, good solid...

SOLID HIGHSET WITH MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS...OFFERS INVITED

5 Barramundi Street, Toolooa 4680

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Here's a great opportunity to purchase this solid highset residence in the ever changing suburb of Toolooa. The home is positioned on a large 896m2 block with side...

Exceptional Value For Money..!

8A & 8B Robertson Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $150,000 to...

I am delighted to introduce 8A & 8B Robertson Close to the market as I am sure that there are plenty of astute buyers out there looking to secure a property and...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Your piece of tranquillity!

13 Twin Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This family home is situated in the popular and central location of Sun Valley. On entrance to the home you will enter from the beautiful timber front deck through...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

New tool reveals which areas are most 'vulnerable' for renters

An aerial shot of Agnes Water main beach. According to new information, people renting in the region are more vulnerable than those in Gladstone suburbs.

Big differences between living in Gladstone and outer areas

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!