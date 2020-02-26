Mining town touched by leukaemia makes difference

FUNDRAISER: Sueanne Gregg shaved her head in 2014, five years after the death of her father in 2009.

FUNDRAISER: Sueanne Gregg shaved her head in 2014, five years after the death of her father in 2009.

DYSART'S Sueanne Gregg, Travis Adamson, Chantal and Zac Goode have one devastating thing that unites them - they have all known someone blood cancer has touched.

In 2009, Ms Gregg lost her father to leukaemia, and has since endeavoured to not only raise funds for research, but also spread awareness.

"It sucks. It was two and a half years after he was first diagnosed that he died," she said.

"He was down in Brisbane twice for treatment in that time, and he had a period where he was okay.

"He had a bone-marrow transplant in that time but when it came back the third time, the doctors gave him a month and it was pretty close to a month later that he died."

Her father died before the birth of her third child, and missed the weddings and birth of her brothers.

"That hurt the most, I think," she said.

On March 14, Ms Gregg, Mr Adamson, Mr and Mrs Goode, Kyle Allwood, and Memphis Collett, 10, will shave their heads - or their beards - to raise money for Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

"My friends and family know how the Leukaemia Foundation helped my family," Ms Gregg, a grain farmer, said.

"When dad was first diagnosed, they put mum in a hotel near the hospital and when a room became available in their village, mum had a little apartment in a unit.

"They also gave emotional support, as well as a bus to and from the hospital.

"Then of course there is the research that is happening as well.

"I was told the other day that by 2025, they are not expecting to have any more deaths from blood cancer. That's pretty important."

Worlds Greatest Shave logo

Mr Adamson also lost his father to leukaemia, and Mr and Mrs Goode's son has also struggled with the disease for a couple of years.

"There are quite a few more people (who get leukaemia) than people think," Ms Gregg said.

In 2014, Ms Gregg held a similar event in her home town of Taroom on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Close to $38,000 was raised through over 12 months of planning, a silent auction, raffles, a band, and a number of businesses pitching in for bar and food amenities.

"I thought it was time to do something again now," Ms Gregg said.

"There's a bit of backlash about different charities these days. But I know personally that the Leukaemia Foundation are pretty good with how they spend their money.

"People should support them and help them support the families going through blood cancer.

"People can be rest assured the money is going to a good place."

So far, $2859.42 has been raised from a $2000 goal.

To donate, search Dysart No Hair Do Not Care on The World's Greatest Shave website.