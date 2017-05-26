26°
News

Mining skills shortage looms as jobs begin to rush in

Leighton Smith | 26th May 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:18 AM
BUSINESS BOOMING: Coaltrain CEO Karla McPhail says future is bright in the mining training sector at the moment.
BUSINESS BOOMING: Coaltrain CEO Karla McPhail says future is bright in the mining training sector at the moment. Chris Ison ROK250517ccoaltrain2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SKILLS shortage in the mining sector looms unless more people can be lured into training for key roles according to an industry expert.

Coal Train is a leading provider of training courses in Central Queensland for several industries, including mining, and its CEO Karla McPhail is ideally positioned to understand how the sector is travelling.

Ms McPhail, 48, who has run Coal Train out of Yeppoon for the past seven years, said there was lots of positive job-growth signs.

In recent times several major mines have ramped up production and a number of projects are in the pipeline for CQ.

Today, Queensland Resource Council CEO Ian Macfarlane is expected to speak about the "green shoots in the resources sector" at the Bowen Basin Mining Club in Mackay.

Earlier this week, the QRC said recent employment data showed a rise in jobs in the coal sector as well as increased exploration expenditure.

Just yesterday, a southern Bowen Basin coal mine began advertising for 10 diesel fitters in the Rockhampton region.

Ms McPhail said with "lots of positive movements in the (mining) industry, there's significant growth in training".

"We're training in a lot of refresher training work, a lot of training of people coming into the industry and supervisor training," she said.

"We have a big demand about workplace health and safety and also project management, which is middle management training. There's a lot of work in that space as well."

With Central Queensland anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Adani's Carmichael mine project, Ms McPhail said it would be a huge boost for CQ.

"We're very supportive and have been in the industry over 20 years and think it's vital to the economic platform of Central Queensland and we think we really need to see the Galilee (Basin) opened," she said.

"I don't think the coal sector is going to last forever, we're definitely looking at alternatives and renewables, but we're not ready to be there yet."

Ms McPhail said coal will be around for another 30 or 40 years, taking a supporting role as the country transitions with its energy consumption.

With the high demand for work in the mining industry in the meantime, she warned there was the possibility of a skills shortage in the future.

She said professions such as fitters, electricians, auto electricians, plumbers and other specialised areas, if unchecked, had the potential for a short fall in numbers.

"The State Government initiatives around upskilling and supporting training are excellent, the money they are investing and opportunities they are making available are outstanding," Ms McPhail said.

"People need to be educating themselves in what is available to them because the State Government are doing a really good program in financially supporting skills development.

"I will give them a lot of credit on what they are currently doing to try and upskill our workforce in the space of apprenticeships, traineeships, work placement and skills development but I don't think they are being fully accessed."

Ms McPhail is extremely enthusiastic about the future prospects for the region.

"I think our local governments are trying to do a really good job," she said.

"We've got one of the best regions in Queensland to support the tourism sector, the mining sector and rural sector.

"I think we should be really proud of it and we should be promoting it."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  coal train karla mcphail mining sector skill shortage training and employment

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

REVEALED: On the scene at Gladstone's drain body tragedy

REVEALED: On the scene at Gladstone's drain body tragedy

Reporter Tegan Annett puts us on the scene at yesterday's tragic incident.

Joy as 'people power' saves popular Gladstone clothing store

RELIEF: Noni B manager Toni Hobbs.

Noni B has been saved.

Mining skills shortage looms as jobs begin to rush in

BUSINESS BOOMING: Coaltrain CEO Karla McPhail says future is bright in the mining training sector at the moment.

A skills shortage in the mining sector looms if more don't train

UPDATE: Body still under Gladstone road, drain guarded by police

Gladstone Police and Coucil workers investigate a body found in a stormwater drain.

Police are working with the Missing Persons Unit.

Local Partners

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

CRANE driver Pete Morgan has been bowled over by the support he has received since making his TV debut on MasterChef.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

Exceptional Value For Money..!

8A & 8B Robertson Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $150,000 to...

I am delighted to introduce 8A & 8B Robertson Close to the market as I am sure that there are plenty of astute buyers out there looking to secure a property and...

FIRST HOME BUYER OPPORTUNITY OR GREAT INVESTMENT

8 Woodward Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $268,000

What an opportunity to purchase your first home. This home is situated at 8 Woodward Avenue, Calliope and approximately 4 and half years old. Enter into the house...

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 $415,000...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

YOUR PICTURESQUE COUNTRY LIFE AWAITS....CHARMING HIGH SET QUEENSLANDER

8 Degalgil Street, Boyne Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 $190,000

Set on 1012m2 in the quiet township of Nagoorin, this 4 bedroom Queenslander is the perfect home for a family looking to move to the country. Features of this...

CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME WITH A POOL!

12 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 12 SANCTUARY PLACE to the market! You will love the open plan design, this family friendly home has to offer. ...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $360,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $300,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!