28°
News

Mining industry wins court battle against Alpha Coal project

Luke Mortimer
| 9th Apr 2017 9:52 AM
The GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project, which would be developed south-west of Mackay, has been in the approval process for almost a decade.
The GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project, which would be developed south-west of Mackay, has been in the approval process for almost a decade. dayatrhw

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE mining industry has won a key court battle holding up the huge GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project south-west of Mackay, which would create thousands of jobs.

The proposed 32 metric tonnes per annum open-cut coal mine and railway project in the Galilee Basin - partly owned by billionaire Gina Rinehart - would cost about $6.9 billion to develop.

At least 4000 workers would be employed during construction with another 2000 needed for ongoing operations.

The project has been in the approval process for about nine years, going through the Land Court, the Supreme Court and the Queensland Court of Appeal.

Environmental group Coast and Country, led by Derec Davies, had taken High Court action, arguing the Environmental Planning Act needed to consider greenhouse emissions from burning coal, even if it happened in another country.

But the High Court ruled an appeal would not be heard.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the decision and said Coast and Country, through the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), had "repeatedly failed in their combined attempts to argue that a coal mine in Queensland would increase global emissions".

He described the argument as the equivalent to activists demanding Saudi Arabia should take responsibility for exhaust emissions from Australian cars running Saudi oil.

"This is just one in a long line of anti-coal activists' attempts to delay jobs and economic growth to Queensland, while pretending that a refusal to supply our coal will mean that countries like India will not simply source their coal from elsewhere," he said.

 

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the High Court&#39;s decision.
Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the High Court's decision. Bev Lacey

"The GVK Hancock project formally entered the process for its project on September 18, 2008. The activists' tactics mean that the only jobs being created are for lawyers.

"It is a deceptive argument that stopping a single coal mine in central Queensland will influence the level of global emissions.

"We know that according to the International Energy Agency coal use continues to grow over the coming decades. Therefore we have to recognise that renewables alone will not be able to meet the world's appetite for energy and Queensland's higher quality black coal is well placed to meet a large share of that demand."

Mr Macfarlane believes the world would actually need coal, among other energy sources, to "measure up to agreements at COP21 in Paris, where nearly 200 countries committed to keeping global temperature increases below two degrees celcius".

"The rapid roll-out of High Efficiency, Low Emission (HELE) coal technologies to generate electricity, using higher quality coal found in Queensland, feature in several countries' commitments," he said.

"India has no intention of halting the use of coal to generate power but they are committed to using the HELE technologies, which perform best using the higher-quality coal found in Queensland. Given the energy security issues Australia is facing, we should implement HELE here, and we have said North Queensland would be the perfect place to build one."

Mr Macfarlane asserted activists "don't ever expect to be successful" with appeals and they're only interested in delaying projects from delivering "real construction and production jobs".

The EDO released a short statement following the court decision.

"EDO QLD, on behalf of our client conservation organisation Coast and Country, was in the High Court of Australia today (April 7) seeking special leave to take climate change arguments to our country's highest court," it reads.

"Unfortunately the application was unsuccessful. Thank you to all those who contributed: supporters, staff and barristers."

The Environmental Defenders Office has been contacted for additional comment.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  alpha coal project climate change coal coast and country editors picks edo environmental defenders office high court jobs mining queensland resources council

Just In

'Unfair': CQ miner slammed as 100+ workers stood down unpaid

'Unfair': CQ miner slammed as 100+ workers stood down unpaid

A MINING company has been urged to rethink its decision to stand down more than 100 workers unpaid at its Cook Colliery coal mine, west of Gladstone.

Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing

Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night.

Man charged with attempted murder and to front court tomorrow

5 interesting jobs up for grabs in Gladstone

Heron Island could be the next place you work.

Living at a tropical island resort could be your next career.

Mining industry wins court battle against Alpha Coal project

The GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project, which would be developed south-west of Mackay, has been in the approval process for almost a decade.

Project would create thousands of jobs

Local Partners

'Terrifying': Gladstone mum sheds light on teenage struggles

WHILE many parents think it's hard raising toddles, this Gladstone mum said teenagers were the tricky ones.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Major Rockhampton shopping centre becomes airport drop off

PHOTO FROM 2011: Rockhampton airport

Creative new plan will see Rockhampton people back in the air

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

19 Cania Way, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 19 Cania Way to the market! This low set brick home has plenty of attributes for the growing family. Features...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT INVESTMENTRENOVATE AND ADD VALUE&quot;SOLD AS IS WHERE IS&quot;

22 Glegg, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 2 2 $170,000

Unlock the true potential on offer in Gladstone. On offer is this solid timber and fibro constructed duplex dwelling consisting of 2 bedrooms both with a/c...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 $445,000

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

QUALITY FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME + OFFICE ... BRING YOUR TOYS!

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!