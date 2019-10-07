Mining helps in drought

COAL and LNG exports out of the state have experienced a nice increase in the past year.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said strong global demand for coal and LNG had lifted Queensland’s exports by 13.8 per cent to $87.4 billion over the 12 months to August 2019, according to the latest trade data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

He said coal exports grew by 11.5 per cent or an extra $3.9 billion while Queensland’s second-most valuable export, gas, also enjoyed strong volumes, with EnergyQuest’s data showing Queensland had sent 8.2 petajoules of gas to other states while exporting 27 cargoes of LNG worth $1.42 billion in August,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“It’s no wonder that the Port of Gladstone is setting export records this year.

“Mining, along with agriculture, is a vital primary industry that creates jobs and investment.

“Behind every billion in export values, there are jobs in local towns, and support for regional communities.

“The resources industry is a partner for our farmers who are doing it very tough during drought at the moment.

“The resources sector works hand-in-hand with the agricultural sector to support local economies and provide ­landholders with an additional income stream.

“That’s backed up by figures from the GasFields Commission that show as of 2018, the cumulative compensation paid to landholders by the gas industry was more than $505 million.

“These numbers demonstrate the coexistence model in Queensland is working well with farmers able to diversify their income by allowing companies to responsibly develop gas on their land.

“The current drought Queensland is experiencing is distressing, and while it’s not the answer, the income from LNG companies can assist.

“Our sector delivered more than 80 per cent of Queensland’s export earnings.

“In dollar terms, exports from coal, minerals and gas are worth just under $200 million every day,” he said.