Mining giant switches to seven-day payment terms

A mining giant will move to seven-day payment terms from July 1 in a move set to benefit almost 1200 Central Queensland small, local and Indigenous businesses.

The move from BHP comes after positive feedback on reduced terms introduced last year as a temporary Covid-19 support measure.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance asset president James Palmer said seven-day terms would have an immediate and direct impact on Central Queensland business partners.

“During the early response to Covid-19, we fast-tracked payments and reduced payment terms to small businesses to help them manage through that challenging period and support local jobs,” Mr Palmer said.

“We know prompt payment is critically important to small business, we are pleased to make faster and more regular cashflow a part of how we do business.”

iCutter Industries is an Australian owned and operated Indigenous business that services the drill and blast mining sector from Mackay.

Owner Dallas Morris said BHP had been a big factor in being able to put more local people on.

“The seven-day payment terms is going to make it a lot easier to grow the business further and it’ll give me an opportunity to put a couple more people on as well,” Mr Morris said.

iCutter Industries owner, Dallas Morris.

Forge Engineering owner Robbie Young said the move would set a new standard for the industry.

“Smaller businesses are often burdened by lengthy payment terms, which often become longer than the agreed terms,” Mr Young said.

“This causes enormous strain on the cash flow of small business.

“To have earlier payment terms would have a huge, positive effect on our business. Money circulating at that speed keeps the economy moving.”

