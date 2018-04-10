Mining giant pays $3.8m in tax, payments to Gladstone council

GLADSTONE Regional Council received a $3.8 million slice of Rio Tinto's almost $5billion paid in voluntary taxes and payments in Australia last year.

The company's taxes paid report revealed Australia received the bulk of its taxes and royalties globally.

The 2017 report shows it paid $4.9 billion in taxes and royalties in Australia, an increase to the $3.9 billion it paid the year prior.

The City of Karratha and Shire of Ashburton were the only two Aussie councils that received more than Gladstone.

In Gladstone, Rio Tinto's operations include Rio Tinto Yarwun, Queensland Alumina Limited and Boyne Smelter Limited. The global miner is also a part-owner of the NRG Gladstone Power Station.

The company has published its voluntary taxes paid report since 2010.

"Our voluntary taxes paid report highlights how Rio Tinto continues to be a significant contributor in the countries where we operate through the taxes, royalties and wages we pay," chief financial officer Chris Lynch said.

"We believe it is important that our investors, communities and other stakeholders understand the significant impact we make through the tax we pay and our broader economic contribution."

The Australian Government received $2.4 billion last year from Rio Tinto's income tax and royalties.