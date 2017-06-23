24°
News

Mining giant hiring now for new workers for Yarwun refinery

Tegan Annett
| 23rd Jun 2017 9:37 AM
Rio Tinto Yarwun process technician Ashley Dodd with former trainees Tegan Grant andDale Watkins
Rio Tinto Yarwun process technician Ashley Dodd with former trainees Tegan Grant andDale Watkins Photographer: Alicia Newport

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of Gladstone's largest employers is recruiting for entry-level process technicians, suited for people new to the aluminium industry.

Rio Tinto Yarwun has launched its 2017 intake for the certificate three training programme for process technicians.

If successful, new trainees will learn how to maintain the Yarwun aluminium refinery plant.

Now in its 13th year, the 18-month program gives trainees a certificate three in process operations.

Dale Watkins started his career as a trainee in 2005 and has had multiple leadership roles across Yarwun since completing the programme - including his position today as a production specialist.

"I grew up in Gladstone and it was great to have the opportunity to join family and friends working in the alumina industry,” Mr Watkins said.

"The programme allowed me to gain invaluable refinery experience and many opportunities to develop in my field. It definitely kick-started my career.”

Yarwun woman Tegan Grant was among the first intake of trainees in 2004. Now she is Rio Tinto Yarwun's production advisor.

"It was daunting at first but as I progressed through my training there was definitely a feeling of accomplishment every time I was deemed competent to perform a new task on my own,” Ms Grant said.

Rio Tinto Yarwun Operations general manager Colin McGibbon said the program was a way to give Gladstone workers industry experience.

"I believe in the importance of investing in our future generations,” he said.

"Having a pipeline of work-ready trainees benefits our operations as well as the communities in our region.”

Located 10km north-west of Gladstone in central Queensland, the Yarwun refinery is wholly-owned and operated by Rio Tinto.

Applications will close on 9 July 2017. For more information and to apply, please visit http://bit.ly/YarwunTrainees

Gladstone Observer

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

'Very apologetic': Mum forced from private to public hospital

'Very apologetic': Mum forced from private to public...

THE same day Courtney Marshall's second baby was born, she was relocated from Gladstone's private hospital to the public hospital.

Loyal lady's life at the Mt Larcom Show

SHOW VETERAN: Mt Larcom show patron Jean Peters has worked tirelessly at the show since it was started again after the war in 1953. She has never missed a show and has won dozens of awards.

Mrs Peters has helped out around the show since 1953.

FIGHT PRIZE: Win tickets to see Horn take on Pacquiao

You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

He's fighting for all of Queensland and urged fans to get behind him.

Bike store celebrates huge birthday with Gladstone family

HAPPY CELEBRATIONS: David and Sally-Anne McIntosh have owned Gladstone Bicycle Centre for a quarter of a century.

Pushing on for 25 years.

Local Partners

10 free activities your kids can do these school holidays

Tons of activities for your kids are on offer these school holidays

CQ man fighting for his life after Sunday morning crash

Bo Oliffe is on life support after a car crash on Sunday morning.

Outgoing, adventurous and humorous man on life support

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

BRAND NEW HOUSE FROM $321,300

6 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 From $321,300*

House - $222,300* Land - $99,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

BRAND NEW HOUSE FROM $300,000

4 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 From $300,000

House - $201,000* Land - $99,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $160,000 + GST

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR SALE. ARRANGE TO...

MODERN, CONTEMPORARY LIVING AT IT&#39;S FINEST!

27 Beezley Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 5 2 2 $599,000

Raineand Horne Gladstone is proud to present 27 Beezley Street, Gecko Valley to the market! This beautifully presented family home has great street appeal and was...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $225,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $339,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

IT&#39;S QUAINT AND IN A PRIME LOCATION!

7 Cooloola Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $309,000

At the top of Cooloola Close off Lamington Drive, this home has something that will impress and that is the deck! It stretches across the full length of the home...

LARGE HIGH SET HOME

20 Butler Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $160,000

This two storey home with a small deck of the top floor is new to the market and has a lot of potential. No need to worry about external paint as this home has...

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!