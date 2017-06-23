Mining giant hiring now for new workers for Yarwun refinery

ONE of Gladstone's largest employers is recruiting for entry-level process technicians, suited for people new to the aluminium industry.

Rio Tinto Yarwun has launched its 2017 intake for the certificate three training programme for process technicians.

If successful, new trainees will learn how to maintain the Yarwun aluminium refinery plant.

Now in its 13th year, the 18-month program gives trainees a certificate three in process operations.

Dale Watkins started his career as a trainee in 2005 and has had multiple leadership roles across Yarwun since completing the programme - including his position today as a production specialist.

"I grew up in Gladstone and it was great to have the opportunity to join family and friends working in the alumina industry,” Mr Watkins said.

"The programme allowed me to gain invaluable refinery experience and many opportunities to develop in my field. It definitely kick-started my career.”

Yarwun woman Tegan Grant was among the first intake of trainees in 2004. Now she is Rio Tinto Yarwun's production advisor.

"It was daunting at first but as I progressed through my training there was definitely a feeling of accomplishment every time I was deemed competent to perform a new task on my own,” Ms Grant said.

Rio Tinto Yarwun Operations general manager Colin McGibbon said the program was a way to give Gladstone workers industry experience.

"I believe in the importance of investing in our future generations,” he said.

"Having a pipeline of work-ready trainees benefits our operations as well as the communities in our region.”

Located 10km north-west of Gladstone in central Queensland, the Yarwun refinery is wholly-owned and operated by Rio Tinto.

Applications will close on 9 July 2017. For more information and to apply, please visit http://bit.ly/YarwunTrainees