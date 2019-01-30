Mining boss appeals for fair go from State Government

MORE than 1800 Central Queensland residents have lined up for a job at Adani's mine and rail project after the company's call for expressions of interest in December.

Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow said the company was flooded with responses, which totalled 14,500 after the names were added to those already registered.

Some 5661 said they were unemployed at the time of registering, with many out of work for more than a month.

"This sort of public response is a rejection of the fear and misinformation campaign waged by activists in an attempt to kill off the state's key industry," Mr Dow said.

"When you get 14,500 people wanting to work for you, the government should take notice."

About half of the 14,500 who registered gave their address.

There were 723 from Rockhampton, 549 from Mackay, 103 from Emerald and 461 from Gladstone.

Mr Dow said it was likely hundreds more were from Central Queensland but had not included their address.

Mine workers at Labona Camp, where the first heavy equipment has arrived to commence construction on Adani's mega coalmine. Cameron Laird

"Queensland does not begin and end in the southeast corner and the government has to start giving priority to the regions by allowing Adani to get on with employing thousands of people," he said.

"If the Queensland Government gets behind us we have jobs ready to go now and we've committed to getting our workers from Rockhampton and Townsville.

"Our contractors will largely come from across regional Queensland as well, from places like the Isaac region, Mackay, the Whitsundays and Gladstone as well as Townsville and Rockhampton.

"Over the past nine months, we've invested $70 million worth of work on the Carmichael project alone, and Adani has invested more than $3.3 billion in Australia since 2010.

"We're doing everything we can to get these people into jobs, but we need the Queensland Government to get on board and help us deliver jobs that are ready for regional Queensland communities tomorrow if we're given the green light to proceed."

Work that is possible under the current approvals is being started and the remaining management plans have been submitted.

"We have certainty of process and timing at both the federal and local government levels. However, the Queensland Government has to date been unwilling to commit," Mr Dow said.

"We are simply seeking a fair go from the Queensland Government.

"Given we meet the same environmental standards and operate under the same regulation as other miners, we expect Adani to be treated no differently, yet some of Adani's management plans have been stuck in bureaucracy for more than 18 months.

"Hundreds of these people are from towns where the economy is not doing as well as Brisbane.''