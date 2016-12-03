'Mini revolution': Gladstone region scores two new mobile towers

THE GLADSTONE region is set to receive a reception boost with two of the 49 Telstra mobile base stations allocated to Queensland, coming our way.

Jobson Rd in Agnes Water and Deepwater are the locations for the two new towers under round two of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot program.

It comes as a welcome surprise for residents in both towns, with ongoing reception issues going unheard for years.

Federal member Ken O'Dowd announced the improved mobile coverage along the coast would have a huge impact on the region's tourism industry and added to the safety and liveability of the area.

"The fact people choose to live in beautiful, rural locations should not mean they have to do without the basic communications the rest of us take for granted," he said.

The announcement takes the total number of towers committed for the Flynn electorate to 24 and Mr O'Dowd said he was pushing for more to come.

"This is a great program and, once built, these towers will create a mini-revolution in the way our bush communities operate. Even so, there's still a lot of blackspots to fill, that's still ahead of us," he said.

The locations for round two of the program were selected following an appeal to the public to nominate black spots.

Mr O'Dowd said the new base stations in Flynn were there thanks to community identifying and advocating to have them fixed.

Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe said the locations should be online within two years.