Mini Loco fans to mark 35 years of train passion

FLASHBACK: Alan Suter from the Gladstone branch of MESLA driving 'Violet Rose' in the mid-2000s. Contributed

ALAN Suter has had a long passion for small steam locomotives and 35 years ago he wondered if there were any other devotees in the area who also shared his love for locos.

This was not a new idea as model engineering societies were being formed across Australia and Mr Suter had first-hand experience being a member of Maryborough Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association.

He used local media The Observer and radio station 4CD to find like-minded people and the Gladstone Branch of MELSA Inc. was formed.

The group formed with 10 members on August 5, 1983. The first president was Ross Stephenson.

In 1988 the club held its grand opening with 600 rides on the first day.

The 1200 Class were the first line of diesel brought out in Queensland. Built in 2006 by Mal Eggins of the Gladstone branch of MESLA. Contributed

Since that date, the "little trains” as they're known have provided enjoyment to thousands of members of the public and members of other clubs within the region.

Another celebration will take place this weekend at the Calliope River Historical Village.

Festivities will gather "steam” from 8.30am today until 4pm and will run from 8am- to 4pm tomorrow.

The association will hold a special presentation for its members at 10am tomorrow.

People of all ages are welcome to attend with up to 20 trains on display.

Enclosed shoes must be worn to ride the miniature trains.