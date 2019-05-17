Menu
Mini Countryman John Cooper Works.
Motoring

Mini adds even more grunt to its performance SUV and hatch

by Dom Tripolone
17th May 2019 10:53 AM

A NEW set of mighty Minis are due to hit the streets.

The famed British brand has detailed its new flagship Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) SUV.

Mini has equipped the all-wheel drive JCW with a new version of its four-cylinder turbo, delivering a massive increase in outputs. The JCW now makes 225kW/450Nm, increases of 55kW/100Nm over the outgoing model.

The extra grunt propels the JCW over the 0-100km/h sprint in just 5.1 seconds - down from the previous version's 6.6 - on the way to a top speed limited to 250km/h. Mini also claims that fuel use drops slightly, by 0.1L to 7.3L/100km.

Mini Countryman John Cooper Works has received a huge power boost.
The Countryman JCW's power increase leaves rivals far back in the rear view mirror. Top-shelf versions of the BMW X1 and Audi Q2 don't come close to matching the Mini's power and speed - the JCW is more on par with blistering hot hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf R and Ford Focus RS.

Mini has also made several changes to the JCW's suspension and dampers, among other things, to improve its handling through corners, ride comfort and steering precision. Larger brakes boost its stopping power.

Mini enhances the JCW's styling with unique colour touches and exterior badges.

Mini has left the interior relatively untouched.
The JCW comes standard with a 6.5-inch touchscreen but buyers can option a 8.8-inch display that comes equipped with Apple CarPlay.

Mini has applied the same upgrades to the Clubman JCW. Built on the same platform as the Countryman and the BMW X1, the Clubman is a full-size hatch, distinguished by its rear barn doors.

Mini Clubman is known for its rear barn doors.
Mini will reveal Australian pricing closer to the vehicles' launch, which is expected to be towards the end of this year.

