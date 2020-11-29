Miners put their heads together for new take on Movember

IT IS that time of year when men from all walks of life grow their facial hair to raise awareness for mental health event, Movember.

But underground miners have struggled to support the initiative in the past because they need to remain clean shaven for the fitting of dust masks and breathing apparatus.

BMA Broadmeadow mine general manager Mick Thomas said that hadn't stopped the team from putting their heads together to introduce 'Mohawkvember'.

"It has been great to see the team come up with a way to support this worthy cause while ensuring our safety standards are maintained," Mr Thomas said.

"The mohawks have been getting plenty of attention, but more importantly they have been a great conversation starter around men's health."

A BMA worker supporting Mohawkvember. Picture: Supplied

Mohawkvember was introduced by Jordan Fraser and some of his team from Lunar Mining Services who are based at Broadmeadow.

More stories:

Half of mining companies plan to reduce interstate FIFO

Voters to break 'playbook of anti-coal activists'

Photos: Miners replace coal dust for glamour at awards night

Altogether, the site has already raised more than $13,000 on a GoFundMe page that will be donated to the Movember Foundation at the end of this month.

Broadmeadow outby services co-ordinator Jody Lowe said genuine conversations about mental health had been started among crews this month because of the new approach.

"Conversations with friends, strangers or mental health professionals are tools to maintain your mind, not fix it,'' he said.

"We maintain everything in life to avoid breakdown. Our mental health needs this too."

Underground mine manager Ken Singer rocking his mohawk. Picture: supplied

View the Mohawkvember GoFundMe page here.

If you, or anyone you know needs help, phone beyondblue on 1300 224 636 or Mensline on 1300 78 99 78.

Share your story and photos with us: Daily Mercury

Share your story and photos with us: Whitsunday Times