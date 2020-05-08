Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah advanced paramedics Krystyn Scougall and Luke Allen were the first responders to the Grosvenor Mine explosion. Picture: Daryl Wright
Moranbah advanced paramedics Krystyn Scougall and Luke Allen were the first responders to the Grosvenor Mine explosion. Picture: Daryl Wright
Health

Miners fighting for their lives 40 hours after blast

Melanie Whiting
8th May 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR of the five miners who suffered critical burns in the horrific Grosvenor Mine explosion are still fighting for their lives this morning in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The men - two 51 year olds, and two aged 43 and 45 - were last night on ventilators in the hospital, clinging to life, with burns covering their torsos.

An aerial view of the Grosvenor Coal Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright
An aerial view of the Grosvenor Coal Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

A hospital spokeswoman said the men remained in a critical condition this morning.

In an encouraging sign, the fifth injured worker, aged 44, is in a "good condition".

Workmates of the five men have rallied for their comrades, raising more than $50,000 to support their families.

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright

The B crew longwall team at the Anglo American mine started an online fundraiser when members of the A crew suffered horrific injuries in the explosion.

They were initially taken to Moranbah Hospital where a heroic nursing team, led by Proserpine's Dr Deborah Simmons, treated the men for three hours before they were taken to Brisbane.

More Stories

grosvenor mine grosvenor mine explosion moranbah royal brisbane hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        premium_icon Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        Health How a Mackay Hospital and Health Service doctor sprung into action in the midst of a tragedy.

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        ‘Centre of excellence’: Plans to put Gladstone on the map

        premium_icon ‘Centre of excellence’: Plans to put Gladstone on the map

        Council News Gladstone is set to benefit from new Regional Australia Council’s focus on jobs and...

        New partnership to benefit emergency health care

        premium_icon New partnership to benefit emergency health care

        News Gladstone is set to benefit from a $1.25m boost to the Royal Flying Doctor...

        • 8th May 2020 10:00 AM