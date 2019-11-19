Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
News

Evacuation at CQ mine

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Nov 2019 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINERS were evacuated from an underground mine yesterday after concerns about atmosphere changes.

Mine operator Anglo American confirmed an incident at its Grasstree Mine, which the company said involved a change in the underground environment behind a newly sealed longwall area.

"Based on our standard procedures, personnel were withdrawn from the underground environment as a precaution only," a company spokeswoman said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Future of nine major new mines

The spokeswoman said underground sampling showed different levels of oxidisation in the mine prompting the company to take the precaution to remove people from the site.

She said while the incident was being reported as "potentially explosive" there were no "triggers" in the area.

Despite reports the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was involved in the withdrawal of staff at Grasstree after an audit, the Department of Natural Resources and Mining said this was not accurate.

Work is underway to prepare for re-entry and return to normal operations.

More Stories

anglo american mine incident mining incident queensland mines inspectorate
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES: Update around Gladstone

        FIRES: Update around Gladstone

        News Two fires are burning in and around Gladstone.

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:17 AM
        Send letter to Santa at North Pole

        premium_icon Send letter to Santa at North Pole

        News Last year, more than 130,000 letters and wishlists were delivered to the North Pole...

        ‘High-risk’: Authorities crack down on fishing industry

        premium_icon ‘High-risk’: Authorities crack down on fishing industry

        News COMMERCIAL fishermen are encouraged to attend a workshop in Gladstone to learn more...

        ‘Blatant fallacies’: Worry over ‘lies’ about Biloela family

        premium_icon ‘Blatant fallacies’: Worry over ‘lies’ about Biloela family

        News "At the end of the day we would like to trust our government."