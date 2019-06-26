Miner trapped after wall collapse at CQ mine

An operator is currently trapped inside a digger at Middlemount Mine.

An operator is currently trapped inside a digger at Middlemount Mine. Alistair Brightman

2.50PM: EMERGENCY services are currently trying to retrieve a miner who is trapped inside a digger after a mine wall collapse at Middlemount Mine.

The digger was on a shelf on a mine wall when the wall collapsed and trapped the operator inside.

The first fire crew arrived at the mine at about 2.40pm.

Two fire crews are currently on scene and three more are on route to the Dysart Middlemount Rd.

There are no details of the injuries or condition.

More to follow.