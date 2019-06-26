Menu
An operator is currently trapped inside a digger at Middlemount Mine.
An operator is currently trapped inside a digger at Middlemount Mine.
Miner trapped after wall collapse at CQ mine

Steph Allen
by
26th Jun 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM
2.50PM: EMERGENCY services are currently trying to retrieve a miner who is trapped inside a digger after a mine wall collapse at Middlemount Mine.

The digger was on a shelf on a mine wall when the wall collapsed and trapped the operator inside.

The first fire crew arrived at the mine at about 2.40pm.

Two fire crews are currently on scene and three more are on route to the Dysart Middlemount Rd.

There are no details of the injuries or condition.

More to follow.

