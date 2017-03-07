30°
He claims a coal slab fell on him, sues mining giant $2.5m

Campbell Gellie
| 7th Mar 2017 2:53 AM Updated: 4:05 AM

A MINER is suing BMA for more than $2.5million, claiming a slab of coal struck him while working.

Gavin Keith Cave, 34, filed for damages against BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance on Wednesday, his statement of claim blaming the mining company for not providing a safe working environment.

Mr Cave was at work on January 2, 2014 when he claims he was struck by a slab of coal falling off the longwall in front of him.

>>'Messed him up': Gladstone worker sues Bechtel for $3.1m

IN COURT: A miner is suing mining heavyweight BMA for more than $2.5 million.
IN COURT: A miner is suing mining heavyweight BMA for more than $2.5 million. Robert Rough

It claimed he was standing where he was supposed to, under the standard operating procedure at the mine, when "a large slab of coal" separated from the face.

"Despite his best efforts to avoid being struck, (he) was struck by part of the slab of coal, forcing him into the leg cylinder of a chock," the statement of claim read.

Mr Cave claimed because of BMA's negligence he suffered tearing of the cartilage around the right shoulder and tears to ligaments in both knees.

He claimed he still suffers with pain more than two years after the coal fell on him and the injury will affect his right shoulder for the rest of his life.

The damage will also affect his knees for the rest of his life as well, according to his claim.

As a result he is suing BMA for $120,000 for general damages, $1,216,800 in lost future earnings, $137,498 for lost future superannuation, $440,000 for lost earnings since the incident and $50,000 for future loss of "discounted meal expenses".

The total of all the claims is $2,576,186.

These included allowing Mr Cave to be exposed to the risk, not reviewing the safety procedures at the mine and allowing him to be in that area of the mine when it knew or "ought" to have knows it was dangerous.

A spokesperson for BMA said the company took the health and safety of all of its employees seriously and focused on preventing injuries to its people and ensuring everyone went home safe each day.

"This case unfortunately involved an injury being sustained by one of BMA's employees just over three years ago," the spokesperson said.

"Since this incident occurred, BMA has sought to provide ongoing support to the injured employee for that entire period."

Mr Cave's legal representatives, Taylor Solicitors, declined to comment on the case.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bhp bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance bhp billiton mining mitsubishi

MINER claims he will never fully recover from the alleged ordeal.

