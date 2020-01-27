Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mission to recover miner Cameron Goss begins soon

by HELEN KEMPTON
27th Jan 2020 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SPECIALIST mine rescue personnel and equipment is arriving at Henty Gold Mine ready to start a recovery mission to retrieve a miner, presumed dead, deep underground.

PYBAR Mining Services said recovery activity continues to be the focus at the mine, about 30 minutes north of Queenstown on Tasmania's west coast, following what is understood to be a road collapse and rock fall last Thursday morning.

The incident happened 700m underground three hours before Queenstown father of two Cameron Goss was due to finish his shift loading trucks with ore.

Mr Goss was reported missing by co-workers at 4am after he failed to arrive to complete his next load.

Three-dimensional technology sent down to capture the scene showed the loader being driven by Mr Goss in a hole and crushed by rocks.

"Specialist personnel and equipment is either on site or being mobilised to site at present. Once the recovery has been completed the incident will be fully investigated," a company spokesman said today.

More Stories

Show More
cameron goss mining rescue specialist rescue equipment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Boyne Island garage sale returns

        premium_icon Popular Boyne Island garage sale returns

        Community After a four-month hiatus the popular garage sale is back with dates confirmed for the coming months.

        • 27th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        PHOTOS: Bogan Bowls a big success

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Bogan Bowls a big success

        News Thong tossing, cane toad racing and dunny roll throwing were just some of the...

        Businessman's anger after being snubbed for Brisbane company

        premium_icon Businessman's anger after being snubbed for Brisbane company

        News A BOYNE Island fabrication business owner is frustrated at Gladstone Regional...

        Club’s generous gift to schools in region

        premium_icon Club’s generous gift to schools in region

        News A LADIES service club dedicated to helping disadvantaged women and children, has...