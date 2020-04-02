Menu
DESTROYED: Dan Holloway's motorbike was stolen from a mine workers' car park last Friday night and torched.
Crime

Miner offers $1000 reward to help find bike torcher

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 12:24 PM
A CENTRAL Queensland mine worker has offered a $1000 reward in the hope the public can help find the person who stole his motorbike and torched it.

Dan Holloway’s bike was taken from the Rotunda mine worker car park at Emerald last Friday night.

Police later recovered it but it had been torched.

Before and after shots of Dan Holloway's stolen motorbike.
Mr Holloway used social media to ask people to come forward with information.

“Myself and Emerald police would love to find this low life,” Mr Holloway said.

Mr Holloway’s Facebook post, which showed before and after pictures of his motorbike, has been shared more than 1300 times and was flooded with comments.

Julie Horrigan wrote: “How sad that people have to be so low, you would feel gutted to see your beautiful bike looking in that state.”

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

