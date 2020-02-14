Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.
A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.
Crime

Miner jailed for vicious assault on partner

Shayla Bulloch
by and Shayla Bulloch
14th Feb 2020 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was left with scratches and bruises when her former partner choked and threw rocks at her in a violent exchange.

Scott Francis Rice was visibly shocked when Judge John Coker sentenced him to three years' jail, to serve one year actual prison time.

The former Mount Isa mine labourer left his victim with four bruises and a cut on the back of her neck in an assault.

Townsville District Court heard how Rice choked her twice, once after she retaliated, and threw rocks at her while she tried to retreat.

He pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to domestic violence-related choking and assault charges.

The victim sustained some of her injuries in the fall to the ground after the rocks were thrown.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client suffered trauma when he struggled with rehabilitation from a disease after a serious car crash.

Judge Coker was clear that the victim could have suffered a more serious injury, saying his sentencing needed to reflect that severity.

He sentenced Rice to three years' jail with a parole release date of February 11, 2021. Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
assault attack court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gel blast fears: “It could lead to a fatal situation"

        premium_icon Gel blast fears: “It could lead to a fatal situation"

        Crime The PCYC went into lockdown but it soon became evident it was a teenager in possession of a gel blaster.

        LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        premium_icon LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        News There has been no advice as to exactly what the funds are for.

        Teen charged for double car theft, serious police assault

        premium_icon Teen charged for double car theft, serious police assault

        Crime A TEENAGER has been arrested and charged with stealing two cars in Gladstone last...

        OH SNAP: Croc spotted in Gladstone Harbour

        premium_icon OH SNAP: Croc spotted in Gladstone Harbour

        Environment The croc believed to be 3 metres long was spotted over the weekend.