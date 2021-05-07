Menu
A worker at Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine.
News

Miner given green light to re-enter evacuated CQ mine

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
7th May 2021 4:25 PM
Re-entry to a Central Queensland mine began on Friday, more than two months after elevated gas levels prompted an evacuation of the site.

Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine was given the green light for re-entry following approval from Resources Safety and Health Queensland.

The move, which came a day after the one-year anniversary of Anglo’s Grosvenor mine explosion, marks the first step towards resuming mining operations.

Anglo’s metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the Moranbah North re-entry team had safely entered the mine to undertake safety and compliance inspections, and restore operating systems.

“Re-entry had been delayed due to the accumulation of water in a roadway, which needed to be lowered to restore ventilation underground,” Mr Mitchelson said.

“This has now been addressed and our team can continue taking steps to get Moranbah North back up and running.

“Our processes worked to safely remove people when an issue was detected in February, and since then, we have worked to review our risk assessments and safety systems and invested in additional monitoring bore holes and other measures.

“We are continuing to engage with our workforce and their representatives throughout the re-entry process and a comprehensive risk assessment for re-entry was completed with a cross-section of the workforce.”

Anglo American’s Moranbah North mine. Picture: Tara Miko
Operations at Moranbah North Mine were suspended on February 20, 2021 following a heating event in a longwall panel.

Operations are expected to restart later this month.

Mackay Daily Mercury

