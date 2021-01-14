Mine worker sues Anglo, Workpac for $1.8m for ‘negligence’

A Dawson mine worker is suing for $1.8m after he was a ‘violently shaken’ when driving a dump truck.

Benjamin-John Karipa has filed a lawsuit against Anglo American and Workpac in the Rockhampton Supreme Court for personal injuries caused by negligence.

The 32-year-old was employed by Workpac as a plant operator, working at the Dawson open cut mine near Moura.

The court claim details the incident occurred on August 28, 2018 when Mr Karipa was on nightshift where he was operating a dump truck.

Mr Karipa was reversing the dump truck into position under the shovel bucket and relied on a co-worker to sound the horn when he was close as the vision reversing was limited.

Mr Karipa claims the co-worker sounded the horn too late as he felt the impact of the shovel bucket into the head board of the dump truck as the horn sounded.

It is claimed Mr Karipa was shaken violently within the cabin of the truck and he sustained spinal and left hip injuries.

Mr Karipa claims he has suffered a permanent and partial disability and incapacity and for this he is claiming $965,760 in future economic loss.

He has had medical treatment and anticipates he will need more in the future.

He is suing for a total of $1,811,168.91 plus interest.

No defence has yet been filed.