Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

Kristen Booth
31st Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-YEAR-OLD mine worker admitted to smoking drugs during a “lunch time session” when he was caught drug driving at Moranbah.

Justin Karl Herlihy pleaded guilty yesterday Moranbah Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

He was intercepted by police about 12.15am on May 21, 2020 when he was driving along Mills Ave.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Herlihy returned a positive roadside saliva test and when taken to Moranbah Police Station, further tests revealed methamphetamine and MDMA in his saliva.

Other court:

Teen car thief: ‘Stealing is easier than earning money’

REVEALED: ‘Most bizarre’ events of Lakes Creek home robbery

Herlihy made admissions to having three puffs on a pipe and meth during a lunch time session, Sgt Cramp said.

READ: Grosvenor sets down timeline to reopen mine after blast

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Herlihy worked with yard maintenance on a mine site but previously worked in tree lopping.

Herlihy moved to Dysart for a fresh start about six years ago and travelled to Moranbah each day for work, the court heard.

He had no similar previous offences.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Herlihy shouldn’t be considering these substances at all at his age.

Herlihy pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

drug driving charge justin karl herlihy magistrate robert walker moranbah magistrates court moranbah police sean gibbs traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        premium_icon Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        Crime Police said his eyes were bloodshot and glazed and his speech was slow and spaced out.

        Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        premium_icon Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        News “Our focus remains on confirming our financial viability in Australia,” Kellie...

        IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 31.

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Thursday, July 30.