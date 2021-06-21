The court heard Acklin continued drinking after leaving the festival and then returned before being pulled over by police.

A man has been warned of the risk he exposed himself and others to after he made the “foolish” decision to drive with a high alcohol reading.

Daniel Harold Acklin, 30, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard Acklin was pulled over by police driving on Captain Cook Drive at Agnes Water on May 22, after he had been to the 1770 Festival.

He participated in a breath test where he returned a reading of 0.173.

Acklin’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client had been drinking before going to the festival with his girlfriend.

Mr James said there was a disagreement between the pair and Acklin then left and continued drinking.

The court heard Acklin then went back to the festival before being pulled over by police.

Mr James said his client didn’t plan on driving that day.

Mr James said Acklin worked at the mines in Blackwater and planned to move to there so he could keep his job with his loss of licence.

He said as a result of the reading and disqualification, Acklin would be required to have an interlock device fitted in his car when he gets his licence back.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Acklin’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney said Acklin’s “foolish” decision to drive put his job, his life and the lives of others at risk.

Acklin was fined $1300 and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Mine worker put job, lives at risk after ‘foolish’ decision to drive