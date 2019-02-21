Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TIMELINE: Mine fatalities over the past 15 years

Zizi Averill
by
21st Feb 2019 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIRTEEN fatalities have been recorded in Central Highlands region mines and quarries since 2007.

December 31, 2018: Allan Houston was fatally injured when his bulldozer overturned at BMA's Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine near Moranbah.

November 15, 2018: A worker was fatally injured at a quarry when he became entangled in the rotating tail drum of a conveyor belt at a site off the Peak Downs Highway at Wolfang, near Clermont.

July 29, 2018: The operator of an articulated dump truck died after losing control of the vehicle at a quarry near Collinsville.

August 5, 2017: Daniel Springer was fatally injured while carrying out repairs on a large excavator bucket. He was contractor with Independent Mining Services at BMA's Goonyella Riverside Mine.

August 30, 2016: Ian Hansen was fatally injured by a falling deck plate that he and other workers were removing at Glencore's Newlands Mine Coal Handling and Preparation Plant.

March 12, 2015: Laurie Donovan died after a vehicle rolled at BMA's Blackwater Mine

February 16, 2015 Stephen Cave died when a tyre on a large mining truck exploded at Anglo American's Dawson Coal Mine southeast of Moura.

December 11, 2014: Ian Downes was crushed when a wall collapsed at Anglo American's underground Grasstree Coal Mine near Middlemount.

May 6, 2014: Paul McGuire was asphyxiated by a noxious atmosphere in Anglo Coal's Grasstree mine.

June 5, 2012: Sean Scovell died after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt at Moranbah South Quarry, operated by MCG Quarries.

December 18, 2010: Wayne McDonald died after a tyre catastrophically failed causing an explosion at Foxleigh Open Cut Coal Mine near Middlemount.

June 20, 2009: John Barker died when the ute he was driving collided with a piece of heavy machinery at BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance's open cut Blackwater Mine.

Jason BleePhoto Contributed
Jason BleePhoto Contributed Contributed

April 9, 2007: Jason Blee died after being pinned by a shuttle car against the mine wall at Anglo American's Moranbah North Coal Mine.

*Information taken from the independent Mine Accident Database website and Queensland Government's Business Queensland site.

More Stories

Show More
anglo american bhp billiton mitsubishi alliance blackwater blackwater mine bma bowen basin cannington mine dawson coal mine foxleigh george fisher glencore goonyella grasstree coal mine independent mining services mcg quarries middlemount moranbah moranbah north mine moranbah south quarry mount isa mount moss mine moura newlands mine saraji xstrata
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the revamped Kmart Gladstone

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the revamped Kmart Gladstone

    News The Observer has been given early access to see how the store has changed during its latest renovation.

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News They can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone on Saturday

    Bad weather causes cruise cancellation

    premium_icon Bad weather causes cruise cancellation

    Breaking Cancellation less than 24 hours before arrival.

    Bushfire benefit concert postponed due to weather

    Bushfire benefit concert postponed due to weather

    Community Band Together will no longer be held this Saturday.