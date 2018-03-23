MINE EXPANSION: Application to grow CQ marble project

A GLOBAL manufacturer of calcium carbonate has moved forward with plans to expand its Bajool marble mine.

Omya Australia has grown annual production at its Bajool site from 15,000 tonnes in 1980 to 220,000 tonnes in 2015, and that figure is hoped to grow in coming years.

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines is considering the company's application for a major amendment to its environmental conditions and a lease for the waste rock expansion project.

The application would allow the company to mine more waste rock for 21 years.

In its application, the Switzerland-originated company said the mine - located 17km south of Bajool - had a very large, high quality deposit of white calcite.

"Omya Australia Pty Ltd has been operating the Mine since 1980, principally to produce white high purity crushed marble," it said.

"The mine site consists of two mining areas (only one of which is currently active), haul roads, waste rock emplacement areas, a crushing plant and a small stone dust mill.

"Annual production has increased from around 15,000 tonnes in 1980 to 220,000 tonnes in 2015."

It said the company intended to continue its existing mining operations to maximise the recovery of white marble.

The company's product range includes almost every facet of calcium carbonate application, including glass making, coal mine stone dusting and agriculture.

The Bajool plant is one of four quarry and processing plants Omya has in Australia.

Its product is used in Australia and exported internationally.

The Department has opened up submissions for the application.

Residents can have their say on the application before April 17.