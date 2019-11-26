MINE DEATH: A new lantern will light up the dark sky

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

A LANTERN will light up the dark sky at the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial tonight in honour of Brad Duxbury, 57, who died in Monday night’s Carborough Downs mining tragedy.

The Ipswich father is the seventh person to have died in the mining and quarry industry in the past 16 months.

But to his family and close friends, he will always be remembered as a passionate family man and supporter of the Ipswich athletic community.

Mr Duxbury served on the committee of the Ipswich and District Athletic Club from 2005 to 2016.

Close friend and club president Vic Pascoe coached Mr Duxbury’s son, Alex, in sprint for a number of years.

“He’s one of the best friends I have ever had. It’s very hard to hear something like this has happened,” Mr Pascoe said.

“I’m devastated by the news.”

The last time he saw his friend was only a fortnight ago while Mr Duxbury was filming running events for his Youtube channel.

Some of Mr Pascoe’s fondest memories were in 2014 when the pair travelled to Canada and the United States for the world junior athletics championships.

“He was a great friend and always a supporter of athletics,” Mr Pascoe said.

A lantern will be lit and respects paid to Mr Duxbury at the Moranbah Miners Memorial tonight.

He will now join 13 miners whose names are etched on plaques at the memorial, which was opened only two weeks ago.

The lamps, when ignited, serve to watch over the coalfields of Moranbah.

Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last called for an urgent probe into Monday’s fatality at Fitzroy Australia Resources’ Carborough Downs mine site, and others in the state’s mining industry in recent months.

“We need to get to the bottom of what went wrong in this incident and in the other incidents so that we can address the issues and make our mines safer,” he said.

“In August I moved a motion to establish a parliamentary mine safety inquiry and I stand by that call. Surely, the current government must put aside politics and get to the bottom of these incidents once and for all.”

But CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said he wanted action, not an inquiry.

He demanded the inclusion of mining bosses in industrial manslaughter laws as a “must”.

“(A parliamentary inquiry) gives the politicians an opportunity to get out there and throw mud at each other when miners are still being killed and hurt on the job,” Mr Smyth said,

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said, as a coal producing region, any mining fatality “reaches deep into the hearts of all our residents”.

“While the circumstances of this tragedy will be subject to further investigation by the mine operator and authorities, right now our focus is on supporting our community in its grief,” Cr Baker said.

Police and relevant authorities have been notified and investigations have started into the cause of the incident.

The mining inspector is also on site.