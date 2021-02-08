Mind-boggling net worth of power couple

The scenes of pure jubilation in Tampa were highlighted by a touching moment between seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his family.

After securing a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Brady's wife and children made their way onto the field to congratulate the Super Bowl MVP.

Brady embraced his kids and kissed his wife, the images streamed to hundreds of millions across the globe.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

The rocky 12-year marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is well-documented, but their relationship is almost as successful as the quarterback's sporting career.

Collectively, the power couple combines for a net worth of approximately US$600 million (AU$781 million).

But what may come as a surprise to many is that Bündchen boasts a significantly larger net worth that her superstar husband.

BRADY'S NET WORTH

In a bombshell move, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a lucrative AU$65 million, two-year contract last year.

In 2020, Brady made $32 million off his base salary and roster bonus, but that figure rises considerably when taking his postseason bonus into account.

As calculated by Sporting News, the 43-year-old made approximately $1,941,000 per game in the NFL this season.

Adding that on top of the $306 million he accumulated over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady has made roughly $342 million in the sport since making his NFL debut in 2000.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Brady has a net worth of $260 million, making approximately $182 million in endorsements between 2000 and 2021.

However, that mind-boggling sum comes nowhere near his wife's net worth.

BÜNDCHEN'S NET WORTH

Bündchen is estimated to be worth twice as much as her husband, boasting a net worth near $521 million.

In 2016, Forbes named her the world's highest-paid model, placing fifth on that same list in 2018.

The Brazilian model also has a whopping 16.6 million followers on Instagram, while her husband can only manage 8.5 million.

Outside of modelling, Bündchen has also found success in singing and acting, playing a supporting role in 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Gisele and Tom were married in 2009.

BRADY'S 12-YEAR MARRIAGE

Brady proposed to Bündchen in early 2009, romantically tricking Gisele into thinking her house was flooding so she'd rush home to find him waiting on bended knee.

"When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose, and I'm like, 'Get up!' because he just had surgery and had three staph infections," Bündchen said in a 2018 video.

"And I was like 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no! Get up, please!'"

They were married that year in a private ceremony in California before inviting family and friends to a second celebration in Costa Rica.

Brady has three children, the eldest of which he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Thirteen-year-old Jack Moynahan is a football fanatic, and a source told People in 2020 that Brady had been spotted playing football in the schoolyard with Jack and his classmates.

His first child with Bündchen was born in December 2009, and unlike his older half-brother, Benny has little interest in sports.

Brady's only daughter was born in 2012, and Vivian has already been described as a Bündchen look-alike.

- with Jai Bednall

Originally published as Mind-boggling net worth of power couple